TarHeelIllustrated - Heels' Pass Rush Could Be A Positive Moving Forward

CHAPEL HILL – Among the positives emanating from last weekend’s win over Syracuse, perhaps the most noteworthy for North Carolina is the eight sacks it registered.

Applying pressure to opposing quarterbacks and bringing them to the soil was one of the major points of emphasis in the offseason and fall camp. For the Tar Heels to reach their stated goals for 2020, improving in this department was an absolute necessity.

Now, it’s not that they were awful at it a year ago. The Heels ranked near the middle of the nation registering 37 sacks forcing a loss of 227 yards, but Saturday’s eight sacks for 38 yards is the kind of performance that has the staff quite pleased.

“I think the biggest difference in our defense is that we’re two-deep and we have fresh legs,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said. “And that really helps us more than last year. Tomon Fox got really tired last year at times. But there’s a lot of guys out there that can really rush the passer, and I thought they did a very good job of that.”

Chazz Surratt and Tomari Fox each had two sacks while Tomon Fox, Ray Vohasek, Jeremiah Gemmel and Kaimon Ricker had one apiece. Rucker's sack wasn't awarded by the official scorer, but it was by PFF. That’s the most sacks in a game for a UNC team since 2013. Not only that, but the Heels were chasing Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVitto all afternoon, forcing him into a paltry 13-for-31 day with just 112 yards.

Surratt says it’s about more than just the guys up front or linebackers taking off after the quarterback. It’s the entire defense.