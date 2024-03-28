LOS ANGELES – Alabama isn’t like many, if any, other teams in college basketball.

The Crimson Tide's offensive approach is almost as unique as the triple option is in football. Almost.

There’s only so much room for variation in basketball, and Nate Oats’ team is about as atypical as they come. The Tide like to run, play fast, shoot fast, and score a ton. And they do it usually only using certain parts of the floor.

Perhaps, like the character Willie Mays Hays in Major League, who had to do push-ups each time he hit a pop up, Oats' team also does each time they take a mid-range shot. That’s obviously a bit of a stretch, but the point should be understood.

“From an offensive standpoint, it's straightforward and clear,” North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis said Wednesday inside Crypto.com Arena. “They're trying to get 3s, layups, and dunks and free throws. And they've got the personnel to be able to do it. Great guard play, size at the four and the five positions that can shoot 3s and can finish around the basket.”

Davis’ team takes on Oats’ high-octane club Thursday night in the Sweet 16 in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament. For one of the few times it can ever happen, fast-paced tempo is being applied more to a team North Carolina is playing rather than North Carolina.

The Tar Heels (29-7) are all about running up and down the floor. The program’s decades-long pride in its transition game annually ranking among the best in the nation is part of its brand. And the current, top-seed, Tar Heels are no exception.

They rank 41st nationally in adjusted tempo and 35th in average possession length. By comparison, Carolina’s last national championship team, in 2017, was No. 40 and 25 in adjusted tempo and possession length, respectively.

Alabama, however, is No. 8 in adjusted tempo and No. 3 in average possession time, at just 14.5 seconds each time it has the ball. Basketball is basketball, especially at this juncture of the big dance. But even the Heels have spent considerable time focusing directly on Alabama’s pace and approach.