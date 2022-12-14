CHAPEL HILL – With North Carolina’s rather wobbly overall play to start the season, among the storylines surrounding the Tar Heels has included them cutting the cord to last year.

More concisely, when will the Heels apply the last snippet to their miracle run to the national championship game and have all feet squarely on the ground for 2022-23?

It appears they are fully in that process right now, but nobody in the program is willing to concede mission accomplished, or even close to it.

“I wouldn't say we've figured it all the way, but we are getting there for sure,” junior guard Caleb Love said following a 100-67 victory over The Citadel on Tuesday night at the Smith Center.

Regardless of the opponent, and the Bulldogs were the final non-power conference team Carolina will face until the postseason, UNC’s approach Tuesday night mirrored how it dove into a 16-point win over Georgia Tech last Saturday at home.

This is a start, as the team clearly bottomed out dropping its fourth consecutive game in a loss at Virginia Tech on December 4. Poor everything on offense, occasional defense, and rebounding not at all in line with the Carolina standard marked most of the first nine performances.

This wasn’t just a simple issue of the Tar Heels not playing well. They have admitted their minds weren’t right, but having the tree shaken until nearly every leaf fell off was perhaps what this club needed.

No longer are the Heels trying to live up to the hype, much of which was self-created given their “championship or bust” mantra during the preseason. Instead, the focus is inward. Opponents are secondary. This is all about Carolina worrying about Carolina.

“It’s definitely a factor for us,” Love said. “Not just thinking about us but thinking about the bigger picture, as far as good to great passes, help defense, help the helper, once we buy into stuff like that it helps on the court.”