Heels' 'Psycho Package' Living up to its Name

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Perhaps the most accomplished basketball player in North Carolina’s fabled history famously owned the nickname “Psycho T.”

Tyler Hansbrough earned the moniker because he relentlessly went after the opposition. Take no prisoners. A bull in a china shop if it was required.

Although not by intent, it’s quite coincidental the name for UNC’s most aggressive defensive calls comes with the Tar Heels’ ‘Psycho Package” on the field. It’s a combination of dudes getting after with a dogged need to affect the quarterback.

Hit him hard, bring him to the soil, or at the very least make him leave his area of comfort. That’s the mission, and over the last two games, the Heels have essentially written the book on how to execute this package.

“It’s amazing,” sophomore linebacker Amare Campbell replied, when asked what it’s like for him seeing the impressive player grouping in front of him. “We just sit there and let them go free. They run their games, they get sacks, they flush them out, and we go make plays. It’s amazing. Everybody in that package, everybody can rush the passer.”

In UNC’s 35-11 stomping of Florida State on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium, the Heels recorded seven sacks against a club that attempted only 18 passes on the day. In addition, Geoff Collins’ defense racked up 11 hurries, hit the quarterback three other times as he was throwing, and forced two interceptions.

A week earlier in a 41-14 win at Virginia, Carolina had 10 sacks, 12 hurries, hit the quarterbacks five times as they were throwing the ball, batted a pass, and had two more interceptions.