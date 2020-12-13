TarHeelIllustrated - Heels Pulling For Clemson To Make Orange Bowl Happen

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – Nothing is etched in stone, but North Carolina is as close to playing in a major bowl game as it’s been since 2015, and really since the 1990s when Mack Brown was last at the helm in Chapel Hill.

The Tar Heels’ 62-26 win over No. 10 Miami on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium was so thorough it’s likely they will leapfrog the Canes in the College Football Playoff poll Tuesday evening and stand in a prime spot to nab an invitation to the Orange Bowl, provided Clemson defeats Notre Dame in the ACC championship game this weekend.

That’s basically all that stands in between UNC playing in its first major bowl game since the 1949 season and falling just short.

“I hope it works out where we get to go to the Orange Bowl,” Brown said, following his team’s annihilation of the Hurricanes. “We haven't been to a major bowl since the 40s, so this would be an unbelievable accomplishment for these guys. Jeremy just told me that we haven't beaten the top 10 team since 2004, and that was Miami. So, really a special night and I'm so proud of these young guys.”

This time two years ago, the Tar Heels had won just six of their previous 21 games, which led to Larry Fedora’s termination and pulling Brown from a comfortable retirement. He said there was just one place he’d coach again, and that place came calling, so he and his wife, Sally, accepted.

Now here they are, 24 games into his reclamation project and the program will at the very least play in the Gator Bowl, and very well could end up in the Orange Bowl. That’s why Carolina players are suddenly Clemson fans.