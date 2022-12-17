CHAPEL HILL – Two games don’t change a narrative, but it can go a long way in altering a team’s disposition. And it can infuse a club with needed clear-minded optimism as it heads into a pair of challenging affairs. That is where North Carolina finds itself as it faces No. 23 Ohio State on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in the CBS Sports Classic. UNC went from losing four consecutive games, and falling from the top spot in the AP rankings to completely out of the poll faster than any team in history, to cruising past Georgia Tech and The Citadel in very Carolina-like fashion. Now, the Tar Heels get a significant test in dealing with the Buckeyes, who do a little bit of everything right. The Buckeyes are talented, physical, and have enough depth to give the Tar Heels all they can handle. It also serves as one of two final opportunities for Carolina to pick up a noteworthy nonconference win. “We feel great,” junior guard Caleb Love said following the win Tuesday night over The Citadel. “We are not satisfied with that win. We feel great going in we got a lot of confidence it’s going to be a great atmosphere going into MSG and it’s going to be a great experience.”

The Tar Heels lost four consecutive games before resetting and winning their last two at home. (USA Today)

At 7-4, the Heels are 1-4 versus power conference opponents, which includes a 1-1 mark in ACC competition. The Buckeyes are 7-2, and beating them will help UNC’s quest to continue marching toward severing all ties to its miracle run in the NCAA Tournament last season. Having won consecutive games playing the way Hubert Davis wants, has the Heels in the right frame of mind heading into Saturday’s game. What’s key here is how they approached the two games and connected in so many ways. The opponent only somewhat matters, it’s Carolina’s intent that matters most. The Tar Heels took big steps forward in that respect. “Yeah, 100 percent,” senior forward Armando Bacot said. “I would say for our group, especially for the ones that were here last year, in those games, there is no lack of confidence. We have played in the biggest games really ever. “We've just got to go in there locked in; talent-wise, we're up there with all the top teams. You see, the other day, Alabama beat Houston, and we had that game up five. Once we can be fully committed on both ends on the floor and detail oriented, just lock in and gel with each other we will be alright.” Being alright means fully cutting the cord to the miracle run to the national championship game last year. The cord stuff is a repeated topic around the team from media and fans, and they even recognize it, too.

UNC Coach Hubert Davis likes where his team is headed as they prep to face Ohio State on Saturday. (Kevin Roy/THI)