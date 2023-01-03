PITTSBURGH – Among the next things North Carolina must master, or at least improve on, is putting its foot on an opponent’s throat and pressing down when those opportunities are presented.

Carolina was in that situation Friday afternoon at Pittsburgh, but the Tar Heels couldn’t close the deal, as a 55-46 lead with 11:55 remaining turned into a 76-74 loss. A 30-14 Panthers’ run was the deal-breaker for the Tar Heels.

So, frustration was obvious inside UNC’s locker room not long after the game ended. Senior forward Armando Bacot didn’t shy away from what happened, or expressing his discontent over how the game played out.

“The second half we just let it slip away,” he said. “Playing a team at (their) home, we can’t afford to make mistakes and take a deep breath, and that’s what happened, and they just beat us.”

Bacot used an expletive that begins with an “S” to describe his perspective of how the team performed down the stretch. And he wasn’t off the mark.

Pitt was 11-for-20 from the floor during the stretch, including 3-for-8 from 3-point range. UNC, on the flip side, was 3-for-13 from the field, including 0-for-6 from the perimeter.

The Panthers outrebounded Carolina 12-8, had just one turnover to UNC’s three, and two of the Heels’ misses came when Leaky Black and Bacot had shots blocked. There was plenty of ugliness to go around, but a theme from the Heels afterward was that it didn’t have to be that way.