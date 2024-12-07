Heels Relieved to Walk Off the Court After a Victory

CHAPEL HILL - Playing college basketball comes with pressure. Playing college basketball at North Carolina comes with blue blood pressure. Combine that with what was once a top-10 Tar Heel team riding a three-game losing streak, and that pressure can feel like the weight of the world to 18-23-year-old athletes.

That’s why when UNC secured a 68-65 win in its ACC-opener against Georgia Tech, it felt relief.

“I think a lot of guys on this team are feeling just stress and pressure from the media, from maybe their families, whatever it was, but I definitely think guys are feeling it,” said guard Seth Trimble. “I feel like guys were feeling this pressure and it was kind of taking a toll on them on the court so just to get this win, it definitely relieved some pressure and it’s a confidence booster.”

For three straight games, the Tar Heels found themselves down by double digits in the first half, and the Yellow Jackets nearly made it four, holding a 16-8 lead with 10:48 remaining in the opening frame.

Behind a 19-point outing from Trimble and a timely three-point basket from Elliot Cadeau, UNC squandered the early deficit and improved to 5-4 on the season, earning its first win in 13 days.

“I was telling the guys in the locker room it almost felt like two months [since a win], it’s only been like two weeks,” said guard Seth Trimble. “You start losing and these days get longer, so glad we got back on the winning track.”

Since their last win, the Tar Heels had traveled over 4,700 miles from Maui back to Chapel Hill, tried out three different starting lineup combinations, and dropped to No. 20 in the AP Poll.

With 4:34 remaining in the win, RJ Davis converted a layup attempt to extend UNC’s lead to 59-55, its first lead of more than a possession since the 15:42 mark of the first half in the Tar Heels’ 92-90 win over Dayton in Maui. That spanned across 131:08 of game time and five different contests.