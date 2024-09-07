I'm using @ Autograph for everything Tar Heels. It's the only app you need to feed your fandom. Catch me/us on there today for FREE using my code: thi

CHAPEL HILL – Stopping the run? Check. Pressure on the quarterback? Check.

Pass coverage? Not so much.

North Carolina’s defense did plenty for the second consecutive game Saturday, but its pass coverage had problems with both of Charlotte’s quarterbacks in a 38-20 Tar Heels’ victory at Kenan Stadium.

Chunk plays for the 49ers through the air were in abundance. The big plays consumed 34, 42, 28, 25, 37, 23, 30, and 40 yards. All but 50 of Charlotte’s 309 passing yards came on those six plays. And the average gain was 32.4 yards.

“Those are individual plays that we got to get better at or we’ve got to get more pressure on the quarterback,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said. “Everybody wants to blitz, but (you’ve got to) cover everybody. When you blitz, you got them back there by themselves, so you better get there.

“A couple of them were over Kaleb Cost and he’ll get better at it because the star position is a position that has to tackle, he has to blitz, and he has to cover their fastest guy.”

Cost is UNC’s starting star, also known as nickel, and he missed most of spring practice because he was on Carolina’s baseball team. He practiced just three times, but began fall camp in late July essentially as the starter. It’s one reason DeAndre Boykins, the starter there two years ago before missing last fall with a knee injury, was moved to safety.