PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Heels Say Chunk Pass Plays Allowed Are Easily Fixable

Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

************************************

I'm using @ Autograph for everything Tar Heels. It's the only app you need to feed your fandom. Catch me/us on there today for FREE using my code: thi

************************************

CHAPEL HILL – Stopping the run? Check. Pressure on the quarterback? Check.

Pass coverage? Not so much.

North Carolina’s defense did plenty for the second consecutive game Saturday, but its pass coverage had problems with both of Charlotte’s quarterbacks in a 38-20 Tar Heels’ victory at Kenan Stadium.

Chunk plays for the 49ers through the air were in abundance. The big plays consumed 34, 42, 28, 25, 37, 23, 30, and 40 yards. All but 50 of Charlotte’s 309 passing yards came on those six plays. And the average gain was 32.4 yards.

“Those are individual plays that we got to get better at or we’ve got to get more pressure on the quarterback,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said. “Everybody wants to blitz, but (you’ve got to) cover everybody. When you blitz, you got them back there by themselves, so you better get there.

“A couple of them were over Kaleb Cost and he’ll get better at it because the star position is a position that has to tackle, he has to blitz, and he has to cover their fastest guy.”

Cost is UNC’s starting star, also known as nickel, and he missed most of spring practice because he was on Carolina’s baseball team. He practiced just three times, but began fall camp in late July essentially as the starter. It’s one reason DeAndre Boykins, the starter there two years ago before missing last fall with a knee injury, was moved to safety.

Advertisement
The Tar Heels allowed eight pass plays to go for 23 or more yards Saturday against Charlotte.
The Tar Heels allowed eight pass plays to go for 23 or more yards Saturday against Charlotte. (Kevin Roy/THI)

Raising the bar on the concern level could be that much of Charlotte’s damage was done by true freshman backup quarterback Deshawn Purdie, who replaced starter Max Brown after he was injured late in the first half. Purdie was 9-for-19 with 134 yards and two scores.

Fortunately, for the Tar Heels (2-0), the early portion of the schedule has given them time to get some players up to snuff.

But that also includes Marcus Allen, who had two pass interferences at Minnesota last week, and was beaten a couple of times Saturday. Allen had a solid season last year, and with 11 pounds added to his frame, and NFL scouts taking an interest in him at practice last month, he was expected to have a big season.

The junior from Atlanta still can, as he’s learning to play more man coverage than he had previously. But, as Brown said, the Heels believe the issues are minor and easily fixable.

“I feel like it’s just the little things that we have to fix, whether it’s leverage or whether it’s communication pre-snap (and) post-snap, but I feel no concern,” sophomore linebacker Amare Campbell said. “We’ll get that cleaned up.”

UNC hosts FCS member North Carolina Central next Saturday. The game presents an opportunity to show how much progress is made this coming week.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vcnRoY2Fyb2xpbmEucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL2hlZWxzLXNheS1jaHVuay1wYXNzLXBsYXlzLWFsbG93 ZWQtYXJlLWVhc2lseS1maXhhYmxlIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcs CiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAg ICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBl bCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVsw XTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3Jl ZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFz dCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gv dnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMs IGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMy PTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZub3J0aGNhcm9saW5hLnJpdmFs cy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGaGVlbHMtc2F5LWNodW5rLXBhc3MtcGxheXMtYWxs b3dlZC1hcmUtZWFzaWx5LWZpeGFibGUmYzU9MjAyMjczMzEyNiZjdj0yLjAm Y2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNj b3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=