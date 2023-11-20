CHAPEL HILL – By the time North Carolina takes the floor Wednesday in the Bahamas to face Northern Iowa, the Tar Heels will have played only three games over the first 17 days of the college basketball season.

No other ACC team has played fewer than four games, and some have played five. Yet, it begins a stretch in which UNC will play six games over 13 days, with five of the opponents from power conferences.

Things are amping up, and that’s exactly what the Heels (3-0) need. Games, plenty of games, are as important as anything right now for Hubert Davis’ club. Blending in five transfers and two freshmen with a squad that returned only four scholarship players takes time, and it also takes games.

“It’s way different playing somebody else when you play your teammates every day,” UNC junior forward and Stanford transfer Harrison Ingram said. “You know their game like that. But this (next) team, they don’t know what you like to do, they don’t know your favorite move.”

Examples Ingram offered: Learning how to cut when Elliot Cadeau is at the point as opposed to RJ Davis. It’s different, and him gaining comfort with them, and they in him, simply takes time and requires games.

Davis layered the schedule so that the team could have some games spread out with needed practice time in between. The first three opponents – Radford, Lehigh, and UC Riverside – are mid-majors and only somewhat tested the Tar Heels.