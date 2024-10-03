CHAPEL HILL – The numbers aren’t foreign to North Carolina football fans: 9-1 then 9-5; 6-0 then 8-4.

The last two UNC seasons opened with such promise before both Tar Heel teams fell over a cliff. But might 2024 be different, perhaps a reversal of sorts?

Tar Heels Coach Mack Brown thinks so.

“I’ve told our team we haven’t finished well, I think is one that’s struggled some at the start…,” Brown said. “And is one that’s built to finish stronger and have a great finish at the end, and that’s something that we haven’t done well. So, that’s still out there for us.”

And closing strong would serve as a complete reversal of the last two seasons.

The 2022 team at least got to the ACC Championship game and, with a depleted roster, nearly beat powerhouse Oregon in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego. Not a great finish at 9-5, but it bred optimism for the following season.

And well into October, that club was following the script. But with a 6-0 mark and ranked tenth in the nation, a so-so crowd showed up to see struggling Virginia inside Kenan Stadium, and the Tar Heels were upset, as the wheels once again came off.

“Everything we’ve done since last year was to try and have a stronger finish,” Brown said. “That doesn’t mean that we didn’t want to win at the beginning, obviously. And two weeks ago we were 3-0 riding high, everything was great and everybody thought we’d be 5-0 with Pitt coming in undefeated at 4-0.”

Initially, rumblings suggested the Heels could have yet another similar season with the schedule backloaded with strength. But the results through September indicate most preseason projections for the ACC were off by a country mile, and one can make the case Carolina is in the midst of its most difficult stretch right now.



