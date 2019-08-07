CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina players that have been around the program for a few years experienced the luxury of having an indoor practice facility Tuesday afternoon. And it was something they hadn’t previously known until now.

The Tar Heels spent the last two seasons practicing inside Kenan Stadium while the new indoor facility was slowly coming to fruition, so when there was inclement weather, they had no choice but to go inside the locker rooms and wait it out.

Sometimes, it took up to an hour, and they were back on the practice field. Most of the other Power 5 programs simply moved inside their completed indoor facilities, but until now, the Heels didn’t have that option.

So, when UNC Coach Mack Brown got on a microphone - he sometimes uses to communicate with his team - announcing lightening is nearby, the players were instructed to run into the indoor facility and resume practice. They did, and they loved it.

“It’s super nice,” senior offensive tackle Charlie Heck said. “In the past, we would have to go in the locker room, wait 30 minutes, then we’d be cold, have to go back out and stretch. So that (Tuesday) saved so much time unto itself coming in and being able to practice in amazing facility, it’s awesome.”

Heck estimated the Heels faced that situation almost a dozen times. He said it happened a few times during fall camp last year.