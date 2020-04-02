If and when North Carolina’s football team returns to Chapel Hill and proceeds forward, just what kind of shape will the Tar Heels be in and how soon after could they dive into full-fledged practices? Strength and conditioning coach Brian Hess is optimistic on both fronts. Being smart is the key, though, which means having the proper foundation for conditioning before the players return to avoid a rash of injuries that would otherwise be a certainty. “If we take a slow progression and manage that as far as what we're doing, and what we're asking the guys to do, I think you could start that right away,” Hess said, during a recent virtual press conference on March 30. “I don't think that's something you'd have to have a progression into because we are in shape. “We've got all the running, so we'll be in a good spot with that. It's just a matter of progressing that and being smart.”

The Heels being strong enough when they return is Hess' main concern. (Jacob Turner, THI)

The stamina and conditioning may be there, but what about the players’ strength? Most are doing workouts at home in make-shift situations, some of which include weighing down back packs with bottles of water. “I think building back the foundation of strength,” Hess replied, when asked what his number one concern will be when the players return. “I think immediately kind of attacking that and getting back – we want to be as powerful as possible going into the season having a great foundation of strength. “That’s what we spent the eight weeks of winter building, so they can lead into the next phase. Just making sure that we re-establish that strength that they had built and start getting into those different things that help create power.” In a time of few positives around the nation as a result of the coronavirus-fueled shutdown, Hess half-joked one is the program didn’t suffer any injuries during spring practice because there was no spring practice. Carolina was supposed to begin spring work March 17, two weeks later than last year.



Hess believes Michael Carter (8) and company will be well conditioned when they return to UNC. (Jacob Turner, THI)