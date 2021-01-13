TarHeelIllustrated - Heels Showing They Have The Mettle To Pull Out Games

CHAPEL HILL – Not that North Carolina wants to make a habit of playing games that go down to the final minute or in which the Tar Heels must come from behind late in the contests to notch victories.

They will take the wins however they come, but there is something to say about a team that routinely makes plays down to stretch to pull out wins. It can build a club’s confidence, but also layers a coat or armor that more fortifies them to navigate through increasingly treacherous waters.

And to continue winning close games.

The ACC offers those challenges, and UNC battled through for a third consecutive late-game victory in Tuesday night’s 81-75 win over Syracuse at the Smith Center. Carolina made winning plays in the game's most crucial moments, closing out the Orange 14-7 to get the victory.

"It's just toughness,” senior Garrison Brooks said. “Making plays at the end of a game, that's something we did not have last year. I think we were just making those plays."

Remember last season when Carolina lost seven times in the final seconds? Virginia, Notre Dame, Duke and so on. How about the many decent leads the Heels blew, some of which occurred in those last-second defeats?

That became their identity in a lot of ways, fair or not, but that’s how people opened when telling their story. Injuries came second. Telling the tale for the current Heels can go in several directions, with their recent crunch-time resilience inching toward center stage.

Carolina closed out Notre Dame 16-8 over the final 7:39 on Jan. 2, and last week in Coral Gables, FL, the Tar Heels outscored Miami 17-6 over the final 7:35 to earn a victory.



