Heels' Stated Standard an Early No-Show in Win Over Central

CHAPEL HILL – Playing to a standard has been a theme for North Carolina since well before fall camp started July 29.

It was supposed to show up Saturday when North Carolina hosted FCS member North Carolina Central, but it wasn’t anywhere inside Kenan Stadium for too long before the Tar Heels turned it on in the fourth quarter pulling away for a 45-10 victory.

Meeting the stated standard, however, was clearly missing.

“The first drive, they had 75 yards and there were seven minutes left to go in the quarter,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said. “So, obviously, they came in thinking they couldn’t block us and then wanting to keep the ball, and it worked.”

That was a clear early sign the Tar Heels weren’t dialed in as the coaching staff would like.

The mantra stems from the Tar Heels’ occasional bouts of self-inflicted sprees that have led to too many losses as favorites in recent years. Losses to Virginia at home and at Georgia Tech last season are prime examples.

A home defeat to a struggling Georgia Tech team two years ago when the Heels were 9-1 might serve as the poster loss leading to the need for more of a proclaimed standard, at least in the manner head coach Mack Brown and the players speak.