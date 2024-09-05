CHAPEL HILL – The Tar Heels won’t overlook Charlotte this weekend. They may not look too much at them at all.

At least not in the manner they may have approached facing opponents they were expected to beat with little resistance.

The truth is North Carolina hasn’t always taken care of business when heaving favorites in recent years. UNC Coach Mack Brown openly points this out, and it’s why the Tar Heels’ focus is themselves this week, not so much the 49ers, who visit Kenan Stadium on Saturday for a 3:30 kickoff.

“We’re playing to a standard that North Carolina needs to play to,” Brown said Monday during his weekly press conference. “We’ve won some games we shouldn’t have won around here and we lost some games we should have won right here.

“So, we’re playing to a standard to be the best we can be, and we’re not talking about who we play for the rest of the year.”

The old way cost the Tar Heels dearly last year when a 6-0 UNC club was stunned at home by a Virginia team that finished 3-9. Two years ago, a 9-1 Carolina team lost at home to a Georgia Tech squad that went 5-7. A loss at home to Appalachian State in 2019, at Virginia in 2020, and a blowout loss at Georgia Tech in 2021 are other examples of the Tar Heels not being totally dialed in and dropping games they should have won.

Teams get upset sometimes. It happens. But by turning more a focus inward should lessen those chances, some of the Heels say.



