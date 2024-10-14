Heels Step Outside of Practice, Take On Memphis in Exhibition

CHAPEL HILL – The college basketball regular season doesn’t start for another 20 days, but North Carolina makes a highly anticipated trip to Memphis for an exhibition game that has the trimming of something slated for March Madness.

Instead of playing a secret scrimmage, as it has going back many years, UNC faces the Tigers on Tuesday night at FedEx Forum. The game is being played to support St. Jude Children’s Hospital and includes a second game between the women’s teams from South Carolina and Memphis.

While the game won’t count as part of the regular season, and the NCAA selection committee won’t use it in any manner when breaking down teams for the tournament, it’s an important game nonetheless. The Tar Heels are certainly taking it that way.

“It’s a very good test,” junior guard Seth Trimble said. “I think Memphis will be really good for us. Johnson C. Smith will be good for us as well right before the season. But Memphis is a real game for us. We’re preparing like we do for every other game.”

The Heels face Division II Johnson C. Smith on October 27 at the Smith Center. For obvious reasons, that game won’t generate the attention Tuesday’s is.

Memphis, which is coached by former star player and longtime NBA veteran Penny Hardaway, finished 22-11 last season, including 11-7 in the AAC. The Tigers are No. 43 in the initial KenPom rankings, released Monday.

“It’s huge, it’s huge,” Trimble said. “It’s a great test just to see where we’re at. It’s a great test to see how we’ll compete, how we’ll have that competitive spirit.”

UNC Coach Hubert Davis quickly embraced the idea of playing this game when he was approached in the summer.



