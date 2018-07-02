CHAPEL HILL – While North Carolina may be thin, untested or uncertain at quite a few position groups as the 2018 football season nears, one that won’t keep Larry Fedora up at night is tight end, even with Brandon Fritts out for most, and possibly all of the season.



The Tar Heels have five tight ends on scholarship with 13 combined years in the program. If their composite resumes would reflect a single player, the tight end would be entering his 17th season in the program.

Fritts, who injured his knee in early April, recently told THI he hopes to be back for the last few games of the season after initially the word was he would miss the entire campaign. But with or without him, this is an impressive group.

It gives the team the kind of stability Fedora would love at all of his positions, though he’s happy to have it at tight end.

“We’ve got some depth there, we really do,” he said. “With (a healthy Brandon) Fritts and (Carl) Tucker and (Jake) Bargas and (Garrett) Walston and (Noah) Turner, we’ve got some guys that can make plays for us and understand what we’re trying to do, so it’s a nice group.”