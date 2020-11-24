TarHeelIllustrated - Heels Striking Right Tone As Huge Game Nears

CHAPEL HILL – Football coaches inherently worry. And when getting ready to play a huge game that can define a season or even shift the trajectory of a program, that level of uneasiness can be palpably uncomfortable. Veteran coaches, such as North Carolina head man Mack Brown, know how to read their teams and aren’t often overwhelmed by that concern, though that possibility still exists, especially when prepping for a contest with national implications. A year ago, Brown felt it some leading up to a home game versus No. 1 Clemson, warning earlier in the week his team had to guard against emotionally playing the game Tuesday or Wednesday. They came through, nearly pulling off a major upset. This week, Brown appears less concerned as an even bigger game is on the horizon. Notre Dame, the No. 2 ranked team in the land three weeks removed from knocking off Clemson, is bringing its iconic helmets and brand to Kenan Stadium for a date with the Tar Heels. Friday afternoon-into-evening, national television, the prime-time ABC broadcast crew and a chance to keep their faint ACC title hopes alive while showing a doubting nation they are a program ready for coast-to-coast relevance give this game plenty of juice. This is a big game, one of the most anticipated UNC has hosted in decades, and certainly the biggest involving any current players.

Brown is pleased with how his team is handling preparation for Notre Dame. (USA Today)

"I think it’s crazy because it comes full circle,” said senior running back Michael Carter, juxtaposing this week versus his first two seasons, when the Heels combined to win five games. “When I got here, we (weren’t) that good, we were actually pretty bad, so just to go from the rock bottom to where we’re at is a good feeling.” Still, this is relatively new to the Heels (6-2), and how they handle the process building up to kickoff is a mystery since there’s very little history to draw from. Brown, though, accepts the notion of teams playing emotional games in the middle of the week, but without directly saying so, offered a perspective on why his team might be avoiding that misstep. “It’s a great point, especially with two weeks to prepare,” Brown said Monday, alluding to UNC getting 13 days to prepare for the Fighting Irish. “One of the things that you have to do to get better as a program is you have to practice hard every day and we didn’t do that last year. We had some real highs and some real lows, and I could kind of tell that we were going to struggle in a ballgame because we didn’t have interest in practice. “I will say right now, and part of it is because we’re developing more depth, that we are practicing hard every day. I didn’t see any difference (Sunday) than I did Tuesday before Wake Forest.” In other words, the program is maturing. More evidence? Junior linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel was also asked about guarding against playing the undefeated Irish on Tuesday or Wednesday, and he barely even acknowledged the premise of the question.

Howell knows the Tar Heels must play at a high level to win Friday. (USA Today)