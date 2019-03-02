Chapel Hill – No. 4 North Carolina swept UMass Lowell in a double header on Saturday by a combined scored of 19-7 to go 10-1 on the season. With the sweep today, Mike Fox won his 900th game as the head coach of the Tar Heels. Coach Fox is now one of five active DI coaches with 900 wins at their Alma mater and one of 8 active DI coaches with 900 wins at one school. In game one, the Heels racked up 12 hits while limited UMass Lowell to just two hits as Gianluca Dalatri threw 7.I innings to pick up his first win of the year. Ike Freeman paced the way offensively for the Heels going 3-5 at the plate with two RBI. Game two was an offensive showcase for the Heels as they racked up 14 runs in the first four innings to take home a 14-7 victory. Tyler Baum threw six innings of one run baseball and nine strikeouts to go 3-0 on the season.

GAME ONE KEY MOMENTS

Jackson Hesterlee's solo home run in the second inning put the Heels on the board first with a 1-0 lead. With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the 4th, Danny Serretti hit in to an inning-ending double play as UMass Lowell escaped the inning without giving up a run. In the bottom of the 6th inning, Ike Freeman doubled down the third base line with two outs and the bases loaded to score two Tar Heels to give UNC a 4-0 lead.

GAME ONE NOTABLES

Jackson Hesterlee hit his first home run of the season in the second inning to give the Heels a 1-0 lead. Ashton McGee extended his on base streak to 15 games, a team high. For the fourth time in his career, Luca Dalatri had consecutive outings of at least 7.0 IP pitched. It's the first time he's done so since his freshman year in 2017. Freshman Danny Serretti went 2-4 on the day for the first multi-hit game of his career. For just the third time in his career, Gianluca Dalatri didn't give up any runs in an appearance. This is the first time in his career he threw more than 7.0 IP without giving up a run. The two hits allowed by Gianluca Dalatri ties a career high for fewest hits allowed in a start. Five Tar Heels recorded multi-hit games. The Tar Heels stranded 14 runners on base, including the bases loaded three separate times. Ben Casparius saw his first action on the mound as he closed out the game for the Heels.

GAME ONE PITCHER RECORDS

W: UNC, Gianluca Dalatri (1-0) L: UMass Lowell, Nick Rand (0-3)

GAME TWO KEY MOMENTS

Michael Busch launched a two-run home run in the first inning to give the Heels another early lead, 2-0. With one out and the bases loaded in the second inning, Dylan Harris lined a double down the right field line to score two and give the Heels a 4-0 lead. With two outs and the bases loaded, Danny Seretti singled down the right field line to score two runners and put the Heels up 9-0. Tom Caufield's first collegiate hit came in the bottom of the third inning with a two-RBI single to CF to give the Heels a 13-0 lead. In the top of the 7th inning, UMass Lowell's bat came alive as they scored six runs on nine hits.

GAME TWO NOTABLES

Busch's home run in the first inning gave him three on the year, tying Ike Freeman for first on the team. Will Schroeder collected his first collegiate hit in the second inning on a single to left field. Carolina scored seven runs in the second inning, the most runs scored in one inning so far this season. Tom Caufield collected his first collegiate hit in the bottom of the third inning with a two-RBI single to centerfield. 14 runs are the most runs the Heels have scored in a game this year. With nine strikeouts, junior Tyler Baum now has 28 through the first three games and has at least 7 in each of his three starts. The junior has only issued three walks.

GAME TWO PITCHER RECORDS

W: UNC, Tyler Baum (3-0) L: UMass Lowell, Connor Metelski (0-2)

