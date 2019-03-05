CHESTNUT HILL, MA – They won’t hang a banner for it and won’t really dwell too much on it, but the North Carolina Tar Heels are still proud of finishing ACC play unbeaten on the road.

With Tuesday night’s 79-66 victory at Boston College, the third-ranked Tar Heels conclude ACC play with a 9-0 record in their opponents’ buildings. It’s the first time since the ACC expanded to 15 teams and 18 league games the Heels have gone unblemished away from home in conference play. The last time they were undefeated in other ACC arenas was at 8-0 in 2008.

“I think that’s a fantastic accomplishment,” UNC Coach Roy Williams said. “It’s not one of our goals at the start of the season because we set long term goals, short term goals, we talk about being competitive at home and the road but we never talk about our record. But still, I thought that was something good.”

What’s perhaps most impressive is the manner in which Carolina achieved this mark, as the average margin of UNC’s nine ACC road victories is 16.3 points.

The margins of UNC’s nine ACC road wins: At Pitt by 25; At State by 8; At Miami by 9; At GT by 23; At Louisville by 10; At Wake by 38; At Duke by 16; At Clemson by 2 and At BC by 16. That’s nine wins by 147 total points for an average of 16.3 per victory.

Overall, the Tar Heels (25-5, 15-2 ACC) also now have won 11 true road games, as they won at now-ranked Wofford and at Elon to start the season back in November.