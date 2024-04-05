LOS ANGELES – With so many wonderful aspects of playing basketball at North Carolina, among the few drawbacks is the pressure of satisfying a voracious appetite for success and the spot-light scrutiny it draws.

It speaks directly to a standard established more than a half-century ago, and it is ultimately how each addition of UNC Basketball is judged. With that comes much criticism when things don't go according to expected script.

No Tar Heels goes unscathed. None.

Not even the program’s all-time leading rebounder and second all-time scorer whose mark on Carolina basketball will last forever. Armando Bacot achieved so much in his five seasons at UNC, but he didn’t win a national title. And as unfair as it is, many people will begin their description of the 6-foot-11forward with that footnote.

Of course, many Heels haven’t won a natty, including such greats Phil Ford, Charlie Scott, and Antawn Jamison, to name a few. Yet, each played huge roles in enhancing UNC’s brand or maintaining it at exceptionally high levels, and perhaps that’s where Bacot fits in historically, along with the other members of the 2023-24 Tar Heels. One might say this club helped Carolina be Carolina again.

“We brought back that Carolina feeling with just the fans and everything with our success during the season, even the postseason getting to the Sweet 16,” Bacot said after a season-ending loss to Alabama at Crypto.com Arena, “Things we’ve done (are) something we haven’t done since I’ve been here. And I think that’s what (UNC) Coach (Hubert) Davis and all the coaches got going on is bringing that old feeling back.”

Consider in the previous four seasons, UNC went 14-19, 19-11 in Roy Williams’ last season, which included his first-ever first-round NCAA Tournament loss. The 2021-22 Tar Heels (29-10), the first under the direction of Hubert Davis, caromed around like a pinball until catching fire, blazing through the last month on a very different level than the first four, ending up losing in the national championship game.