Heels Take Step Forward Defensively

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina made the quick turnaround off a tough weekend at The Mohegan Sun to take on UNC-Asheville Tuesday night at home, and an attempt at improved defense was on the Tar Heels’ menu.

And after a rough start to the season on that end, the Tar Heels put together their best effort on that side of the court in a 72-53 victory at the Smith Center.

Carolina came in giving up 83.8 points per game, with opponents shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Teams have only been shooting 37.6 percent from beyond the arc, but 53.4 percent from inside the arc. Tonight, the Heels held Asheville to well under those numbers.

“The positive was we held them to 26 percent from the field,” UNC Coach Hubert Davis said. “Over the weekend against Purdue and Tennessee, from a defensive standpoint, we didn’t play defense the way that I felt like we can play defense.

“Tonight, to hold a team to 26 percent, I’m really encouraged by that … There were a lot of frustrated, upset, motivated guys in the locker room, and they responded on the defensive end.”

As Davis mentioned, the team really struggled defensively over the weekend against two good basketball teams. Purdue shot 55.7 percent and scored 93 points, and Tennessee shot 54.3 percent and scored 89 points. Carolina had a big opportunity in Connecticut, but didn’t capitalize on it, which was cause for frustration among the players and their first-year coach.

Junior forward Armando Bacot echoed that sentiment, with the first thing targeted for improvement the Heels’ effort in stopping opponents.