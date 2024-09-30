DURHAM – In spite of recent appearances, the Tar Heels aren’t stressed over losing two consecutive games in what some observers might deem in alarming manner.

First, North Carolina was stunned at home last week, 70-50, by James Madison, and then Saturday against Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium, it went from leading, 20-0, to losing, 21-20, in darn near a flash.

The Tar Heels moved their lead to 20-0 with 8:37 left in the third quarter, but 267 yards and 21 Blue Devil points later, spanning about 18 minutes of action, UNC was in catch-up mode, something it didn’t achieve.

Yet, even with two highly unsettling losses in eight days, the Heels appeared to take the loss in stride already turning their attention to Pittsburgh’s visit next Saturday.

“For me, I just take it as a loss and I’ve just got to come back next weekend and go in for my team,” senior defensive tackle Jahvaree Ritzie said. “We took it to heart, of course, but we can bounce back from this. We’ve got a lot more games to play, a lot more opportunities to go out there and get some more dominant wins.”

The Heels actually were dominant in the first half, taking a 17-0 lead into the locker while allowing Duke just 97 yards of offense and six first downs. But the Blue Devils ate chunk after chunk in the second half, accumulating 12 plays that went 10 or more yards.

The matador defense that afflicted the Tar Heels against JMU the week before, showed up after halftime Saturday. And the offense scored just three points over its final eight possessions managing only 156 total yards in that span, amounting to 19.5 yards per possession. Given the average starting field possession in that span was its own 24-yard-line, the Heels just didn’t get anything going.