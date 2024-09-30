PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Heels Taking Duke Game 'as a Loss' and Moving Forward

Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

DURHAM – In spite of recent appearances, the Tar Heels aren’t stressed over losing two consecutive games in what some observers might deem in alarming manner.

First, North Carolina was stunned at home last week, 70-50, by James Madison, and then Saturday against Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium, it went from leading, 20-0, to losing, 21-20, in darn near a flash.

The Tar Heels moved their lead to 20-0 with 8:37 left in the third quarter, but 267 yards and 21 Blue Devil points later, spanning about 18 minutes of action, UNC was in catch-up mode, something it didn’t achieve.

Yet, even with two highly unsettling losses in eight days, the Heels appeared to take the loss in stride already turning their attention to Pittsburgh’s visit next Saturday.

“For me, I just take it as a loss and I’ve just got to come back next weekend and go in for my team,” senior defensive tackle Jahvaree Ritzie said. “We took it to heart, of course, but we can bounce back from this. We’ve got a lot more games to play, a lot more opportunities to go out there and get some more dominant wins.”

The Heels actually were dominant in the first half, taking a 17-0 lead into the locker while allowing Duke just 97 yards of offense and six first downs. But the Blue Devils ate chunk after chunk in the second half, accumulating 12 plays that went 10 or more yards.

The matador defense that afflicted the Tar Heels against JMU the week before, showed up after halftime Saturday. And the offense scored just three points over its final eight possessions managing only 156 total yards in that span, amounting to 19.5 yards per possession. Given the average starting field possession in that span was its own 24-yard-line, the Heels just didn’t get anything going.

The Tar heels collectively say they will bounce back from a 21-20 loss at Duke on Saturday.
The Tar heels collectively say they will bounce back from a 21-20 loss at Duke on Saturday. (Jacob Turner/THI)

The game flipped on its head, but there’s no need to dwell on it, quarterback Jacolby Criswell said.

“That’s football,” he said. “You see a lot of games like that and it just happened to happen to us today. We just have to find a way to dig deep to find a way and move forward.”

He acknowledged the seriousness of the loss, especially in the manner it happened, but Criswell kept a positive manner.

“Big rivalry game, you want to come out with the win for the seniors. Devastating loss. Games like that, those are why you play football. They did what they needed to do in the second half to get the win. We just have to keep improving week in and week out.”

The job of head coach Mack Brown and his staff is to put this loss to bed Sunday and move the team’s nose forward. One would think that challenge is greater this week than after the JMU game simply because this is two bad losses in a row, and Saturday’s was to a rival on national TV.

"Uh, no. But this is a bad one, because we've won five straight,” Brown said about a difference in his challenge, while also noting UNC’s win streak over Duke that ended.

“And they know how important this is to our fan base. But any loss, you just play 12 times, it's not like basketball, baseball and you got a bunch of games. So, if you lose one, you can't go back and get another one. This one, they all hurt."

The last two hurt tremendously, and no matter how positive the team is about cutting the cord, it’s a significant task, one facing the entire program.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vcnRoY2Fyb2xpbmEucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL2hlZWxzLXRha2luZy1kdWtlLWdhbWUtYXMtYS1sb3Nz LWFuZC1tb3ZpbmctZm9yd2FyZCIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAg ICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAg dmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwg PSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07 IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVu IHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3Qg dmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6 bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBl bCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03 MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbm9ydGhjYXJvbGluYS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmhlZWxzLXRha2luZy1kdWtlLWdhbWUtYXMtYS1sb3Nz LWFuZC1tb3ZpbmctZm9yd2FyZCZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTI2JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0x JmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUg VGFnIC0tPgoKCg==