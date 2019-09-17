CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina takes on Appalachian State this Saturday at Kenan Stadium, and among the things that were clear in Tuesday’s midweek player interviews is the Tar Heels are not taking the Mountaineers lightly. That, how they’ve responded to losing at Wake Forest, leadership, and a variety of other topics came up as seven Tar Heels met with the media at the Kenan Football Center. Here are all seven interviews plus some notes and quotes about what the players had to say: Note: The player interviews below are junior safety Myles Wolfolk, redshirt freshman offensive guard Ed Montilus, senior defensive tackle Aaron Crawford, sophomore wide receiver Dyami Brown, sophomore center Brian Anderson, junior running back and freshman quarterback Sam Howell.



Myles Wolfolk, Junior Safety

*App State is averaging 49 points through two games and has been a highly potent offensive team for a few years. It returns the 2018 Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year at quarterback in Zac Thomas and has a likely future pro in Darrynton Evans at running back. So what is the key to keeping App’s offense out of the end zone? “To keep App State out of the end zone, the most important thing I’d say the most important thing is to have high energy, fly around all day,” Wolfolk said. “They’re a fast team, fast offense, so we have to fly around and be able to run with them.”

Ed Montilus, Redshirt Freshman Offensive Guard

*The Tar Heels have allowed 13 sacks so far, and the totals have gone up each game. What’s been the issue there? “I would say we just have to play with more effort with the sack totals,” he said. “We look back at the tape and (somebody) was loafing. We just have to come out every day and play.”

Aaron Crawford, Senior Defensive Tackle

Sophomore defensive tackle Xach Gill had the huge task last Friday night of replacing regular starter Jason Strowbridge, who just might be the Tar Heels’ best player. It was Gill’s first career start and he finished the game with five tackles. Crawford is impressed with how Gill handled the situation. “Obviously, (Strowbridge) is a big loss, he’s a fifth-year senior, but at the same time that’s where guys get their chance to shine. Xach Gill stepping up and him getting his first start, he took that role head on and he didn’t miss a beat,” Crawford said. Responding to another question about Gill, Crawford said: “He stepped up, him and (Ray) Vohasek, they both stepped up into roles that maybe they didn't think they were ready for at the time but, when things happen, when your name gets called and you’re next man up, it’s time for you to go. So, they both did a good job. “I know, for his first game starting, his nerves were a little rattled in the beginning but he settled in and I have no complaints about Xach Gill.”

Dyami Brown, Sophomore Wide Receiver

*Sam Howell is 17-for-23 with 289 yards and five touchdowns in the fourth quarters of the only three games he’s played in college. Brown was asked why Howell has been so effective in such important times of the games so far. “Honestly, I think that’s when the playbook’s opened up even more because we’ve been down for the past three games in the fourth,” he said. “So you open up the playbook and let him be him and his numbers show. I think we need to just get that early on in the game and see how it rolls.”

Brian Anderson, Sophomore Center

*Anderson had two snap infractions at Wke on Friday night, so what happened there and how does he go about fixing it moving forward? “It’s just things where it’s an undisciplined mistake and it’s something when it gets loud you can sometimes hear things that are not there,” he replied. “So that’s something I’ve got to be better on going into weeks to come. It’s something you really just got to dial in and practice it, waiting on the clap and being disciplined.”

Michael Carter, Junior Running Back

*Carter is known as the energy guy in Carolina’s locker room. So how much of a high does he get when he sees teammates infused by his energy? “It’s probably my favorite thing in my whole life that I do well,” he replied. “When I see people down and I do my best to pick them up, they aren’t always going to be picked up immediately…, it’s more like I’m doing what I can, what I know how to do to help others.” On the flip side, how frustrating is it when it doesn’t work? “Sometimes, people need space, I’m fully aware of that as well,” he said. “But if I can’t get to somebody, someone else can. So I make sure I reach out to other people to see how we can help this individual.”



Sam Howell, Freshman Quarterback

Luke Burnette played offensive line as a freshman last season at App State and just happens to be very close to Howell. He played tight end and defensive end with Howell at Sun Valley High School. “My best friend goes to App State,” Howell said. “He actually had to medically retire this year because he had some stuff wrong but he actually works for the strength staff so he’ll be on the opposite sideline so that will be pretty cool. And, my brother, he’s a student at App State and both of my parents actually went to App State and my sister.”