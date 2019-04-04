CHAPEL HILL – The University of North Carolina men’s basketball team will return to Hawai’i for the 2020 Maui Jim Maui Invitational.

Carolina will be making its record eighth appearance in the eight-team event, which it has won four times, second most in tournament history.

Roy Williams has won the Maui Invitational four times, second most among all head coaches. His UNC teams have won the title in 2004-05, 2008-09 and 2016-17, and also went on to win the NCAA title in each of those seasons. Williams also led Kansas to the Maui title in 1996-97.

UNC also won the tournament in 1999-2000 under head coach Bill Guthridge and advanced to the Final Four later that season.

The Tar Heels have an 18-3 record in seven previous appearances in Maui; the 18 wins are a tournament record.

Joining the Tar Heels in the 2020-21 field are Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, UNLV, Providence, Stanford and Texas.

The 2020 Maui Jim Maui Invitational will once again be played in the Lahaina Civic Center. Dates of the 37th annual Thanksgiving-week tournament are November 23-25, 2020.

“Each year, the Maui Jim Maui Invitational prides itself on bringing the best college basketball teams and talent to the island of Maui,” says tournament chairman Dave Odom. “2020 is no different, with the Lahaina Civic Center hosting some of the game’s most historic programs of all time.”

Carolina’s Maui Invitational Most Valuable Players include: Joseph Forte in 2000, Raymond Felton in 2004, Ty Lawson in 2008 and Joel Berry II in 2016.