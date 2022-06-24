Heels To Visit Indiana For ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The University of North Carolina men's basketball team will play at Indiana in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Tar Heels and Hoosiers will play in Bloomington, Ind., on Wednesday, November 30, on the final evening of the three-day Challenge.

Carolina is 11-12 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, including last season's 72-51 win over Michigan in the Smith Center. It was UNC's largest margin of victory in the Challenge since a 25-point win over Michigan State in the 2008-09 season.

This will be the fifth time UNC and Indiana will be playing in the Challenge, the fourth in Assembly Hall. Carolina defeated the Hoosiers in the 2004-05 season, while IU defeated the Tar Heels in 2012-13 and 2016-17 in previous Challenge games in Bloomington. Indiana was the No. 1 ranked team in the country in 2012; UNC went on to win NCAA championships in 2005 and 2017.

The five games between the Tar Heels and Hoosiers will match the UNC-Michigan State series for UNC's most frequent opponent in the Challenge.