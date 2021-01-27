TarHeelIllustrated - Heels Took Pitt Out Of Character, And It Paid Off

PITTSBURGH, PA – Old guards have given North Carolina’s freshmen backcourt guys problems this season.

Texas, Iowa, and Georgia Tech, as examples, were games in which Caleb Love, in particular, and RJ Davis simply struggled facing 22 and 23-year-old grizzled veterans. So, heading into Tuesday night’s game at Pittsburgh presented another similar challenge.

Panthers’ point guard Xavier Johnson is an old 21, given his vast experience in the ACC, but Love and the Tar Heels handled him quite well in their 75-65 victory at Petersen Events Center. And the result was not only that Johnson had a rough night – 2-for-8 from the floor with four turnovers – but the Panthers weren’t in sync much offensive aside from two stretches in the second half.

UNC's defense on Johnson set the tone.

"A shifty, fast guard and he gets downhill with the best of them,” Love said about Johnson. “Probably the fastest guard I've played this year besides probably (Texas’) Matt Coleman. But yeah, just getting him out of his game. Just making him shoot outside shots and taking away the drive. So, that's exactly what we did."

Johnson entered the game averaging better than six assists and 14.5 points. But it wasn’t just Johnson, though, whom the Heels stymied.

Au’Diese Toney (16 points per game) also struggled finishing 3-for-10 from the field and scoring just eight points. The 6-foot-6 slasher and Johnson have been the steady complements to ACC Player of the Year frontrunner Justin Champagnie, and if all three are on, Pitt can beat just about anyone.