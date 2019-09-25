CHAPEL HILL – A monster is coming to Chapel Hill this weekend. It’s orange, huge, strong, fast, skilled and plentiful. And it has North Carolina’s full attention. Of course, it does. Any college football team getting ready to face the number one squad in the nation, which also happens to be the defending national champions, is going to be on all cylinders preparing for the task. And it’s a considerable task indeed. But how do UNC’s staff and senior leaders balance the reality of getting sky high to take on Clemson (4-0) while also getting in a good week of practice and building an appropriate level of confidence? Now, add that the Tar Heels (2-2) are coming off consecutive losses to Wake Forest and Appalachian State plus what their coach said Monday about the Tigers and one has to figure the game is a mere formality. Mack Brown said it will be an “honor” having the land’s top-ranked team inside Kenan Stadium. And he said more: “They have the best program in the country. They have the best head coach and coaches in the country. They have the most depth in the country…” About Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Brown said, “He’s tall, he can run, he can throw, he’s got it all.” Brown wasn’t raising a white flag he was being honest. He knows one of this week’s challenges by the time they run out of the tunnel Saturday is getting the Tar Heels to truly believe they cannot just compete with Clemson but also beat Clemson. It’s hard because he won’t be pulling the wool over his players’ eyes, he knows that’s not possible.

Brown isn't beating around the bush regarding this week's opponent. (Jenna Miller, THI)

“I think it’s hard because of the situation we’re in and two losses and our guys are really smart,” Brown said, before offering a little joke. “That’s not a good thing this week, they can see how good these guys really are… But kids get excited about playing someone that good and they want to see how they live up to it.” That, they are and they do. “I’m excited about it,” sophomore linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel said. “I’ve been talking to most of the guys on the team and they’re excited about it. Not every day you get to face the number one team in the country. I think it’s a great opportunity to find out where we are as a team and I can’t wait to get after it on Saturday.” Senior safety Myles Dorn has seemingly adopted the role of team spokesman in recent weeks, and he echoed what Gemmel said and then some. He called it a “benchmark” game and isn’t worried about his teammates’ collective mindset going into this affair in which the Heels are 28-point underdogs. “They’re the number one team in the nation, if you can’t get up for them you can’t get up for anybody,” he said. So, there’s getting up for a huge opportunity, which playing a juggernaut like Clemson provides, but is there also the flipside of generating the kind of confidence necessary to go into a game like this believing you can also win?

Trusting and believing in each other Saturday is vital, Jeremiah Gemmel says. (Jenna Miller, THI)