Chapel Hill, N.C. – No. 13 North Carolina swept Saturday's double header against Boston College with back-to-back walk-offs, both in extra innings, to clinch the series win. The Tar Heels won the first game 8-7 in the 12th inning thanks to a walk-off single from Michael Busch which was followed up by a 11th inning double from Aaron Sabato to score Dylan Harris from first to give the Heels an 11-10 win in game two. This was the first time in Carolina Baseball history that both games of a double header have gone to extra innings, and both teams combined to play 10 hours, use 24 pitchers, score 36 runs, leave 49 runners on base and throw almost 1,000 pitches. At the dish on Saturday, Michael Busch went 4-for-10 to lead the Tar Heels with four hits while Danny Serretti racked up six RBI, including his first career grand slam, in the second game of the double header to become the first Tar Heel to have six RBI in a game since Colin Moran did so against Wake Forest on March 9, 2013 and the first freshman to do so since Colin Moran had six against UNC Wilmington on March 22, 2011

GAME ONE KEY MOMENTS

Boston College started the game with three straight singles to score the first run of the game to take the 1-0 lead. Danny Serretti drove home the game-tying run to score Dylan Enwiller in the bottom of the first inning to tie the game, 1-1. Boston College responded with three more runs in the bottom of the second inning to take the 4-1 lead. Carolina tied the game with two swings of the bat in the third inning on back-to-back home runs from Dylan Enwiller and Michael Busch. Enwiller blasted a two-run home run over the right field fence and on the first pitch he saw, Busch followed suite with a solo shot over right field to make it 4-4. Aaron Sabato gave the Heels their first lead of the game in the fifth inning with a ground out to third base, but Ashton McGee scored easily to take the 5-4 lead. Ashton McGee added an insurance run for the Heels in the seventh inning with a long sacrifice fly to right field to score Dallas Tessar to make it 6-4. Boston College hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning to take a 7-6 lead. With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, pinch hitter Clemente Inclan hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Tom Caufield to tie the game, 7-7. With two outs in the bottom of the 12th inning and runners on first and second base, Michael Busch hit a dribbler between second and third base for an infield single. Neither of the Boston College players made a play on the ball and it rolled to the outfield allowing Angel Zarate to score the game-winning run as the Heels took the game, 8-7.

GAME ONE NOTABLES

Dylan Enwiller hit his 5th home run of the season in the third inning. Michael Busch hit his team leading 11th home run of the season in the third inning. Enwiller and Busch hit back-to-back home runs on two consecutive pitches in the third inning. They are the first Tar Heels to hit back-to-back home runs since Kyle Datres and Zack Gahagan did so against Pittsburgh on March 16, 2018. Tyler Baum gave up a season high nine hits against Boston College, with six of those coming in the first two innings. Michael Busch has reached base a current team best 12 consecutive games. With Busch's solo home run, he now has home runs in four straight games with at least one RBI in 12 straight games and 15 of his last 16 overall. Angel Zarate picked up his first career hit with a single in the bottom of the 11th inning. Michael Busch picked up his second three-hit game of the season while Enwiller recorded his third two-hit game of the season. Clemente Inclan, Jackson Hesterlee and Angel Zarate picked up a third of the hits on the game as pinch hitters, all in extra innings. UNC is now 2-0 in extra innings. UNC is now 10-9 on the season when being out hit by the other team.

GAME ONE PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: North Carolina, Joey Lancellotti (2-2) Loss: Boston College, Joey Walsh (2-5)

GAME TWO KEY MOMENTS

Boston College scored the first run of the game for the second time of the day as they took a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Danny Serretti hit a grand slam in the third inning to break open the game and give the Tar Heels a 6-1 lead. Serretti added to his RBI total in the 4th inning with a sacrifice fly to left field to make it 7-1 for Carolina. Boston College hit solo home runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to cut in to the Tar Heel lead and make it 8-4. After the solo home run in the seventh inning, Boston College tacked on three more runs to make the Tar Heel lead 8-7. Carolina responded in the bottom of the seventh with two runs of its own to take a 10-7 lead. Boston College refused to quit as they scored another run in the top of the 8th to make it 10-8. The Eagles clawed their way back in the top of the ninth to score two more runs and tie the game, 10-10. In the bottom of the 11th inning, Aaron Sabato laces a double to the right center field gap to score Dylan Harris from first for the walk-off 11-10 win.

GAME TWO NOTABLES

Danny Serretti hit his second home run, a grand slam, in the third inning. It was the first grand slam since Michael Busch hit on March 20, 2018 against Maryland. Serretti is the first freshman to hit a grand slam since Tyler Ramirez hit one against Wake Forest on April 11, 2014. Serretti recorded his first career six-RBI game as a Tar Heel. He is the first Tar Heel to have six RBI in a game since Colin Moran did so against Wake Forest on March 9, 2013. Serretti is the first freshman to have six RBI in a game since Colin Moran had six against UNC Wilmington on March 22, 2011. This is the first time that the Tar Heels have had back-to-back extra-inning games since March 21 and 22 of 2014 when they faced Georgia Tech. Searching back to 1928, this is the first time in Carolina Baseball history that both games of a double header have gone in to extra innings. Both teams combined to leave 33 runners on base. Both teams combined for 15 pitchers.

GAME TWO PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: North Carolina, Josh Dotson (3-0) Loss: Boston College, Michael Marzonie (0-1)

