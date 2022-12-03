CHAPEL HILL – To put into perspective the last time North Carolina won an ACC football championship, a little digging is indeed required:

Jimmy Carter was still president; Private Benjamin was the top movie; “Lady” by Kenny Rogers was the number one song; Gas was $1.19 per gallon; Milk was $1.12 per gallon; Michael Jordan was still in high school; Dean Smith hadn’t yet won a national title; and some guy nicknamed “LT” was terrorizing opponents around the ACC.

That’s Lawrence Taylor, the undisputed greatest defensive player in football history, who literally changed the game at the outside linebacker position. Before the world got to know his greatness on the field and eccentricities off it, he was a Tar Heel, and served as a key cog in UNC winning the ACC championship in 1980.

The Tar Heels have not won one since. But that could change Saturday night, when No. 23 UNC takes on No. 9 Clemson in the conference championship game at Bank of America Stadium.

“It would mean everything,” UNC wide receiver Josh Downs said about ending the streak. “It’s 42 years since 1980; 42 years since a championship, that would mean the world for Tar Heel nation, for this athletic department, for this team, for this coach. It would mean the world to win the championship.”

The coach is UNC head man Mack Brown, who fielded arguably the best team in Carolina history in 1997, but that club fell short of winning an ACC title because it was in the midst of legendary Florida State Coach Bobby Bowden’s historic run..