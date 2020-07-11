TarHeelIllustrated - Hickory Athlete Rico Walker Discusses UNC Offer

THI caught up with Walker to get his thoughts about the Tar Heels’ offer and his recruitment in general. Here’s what he had to say:

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound class of 2023 athlete who attends Hickory (NC) High School now has two offers, as South Carolina was first to extend one.

Rico Walker is just getting rolling into his football recruitment, with North Carolina’s offer last week an indicator that process is now well under way.





THI: Which UNC coach extended the offer and what was your reaction when you got it?

WALKER: “Coach (Phil) Longo. I liked it. It was a good exciting feel because they just don’t offer just anybody.”





THI: What do you know about UNC and what do you like about it?

WALKER: “Well, the rivalry between Duke and UNC. I always was a UNC fan between that, but I like their uniforms and who their sponsor by. I haven’t (gone) for a visit down there.”





THI: Have they given you a virtual tour of the facilities?

WALKER: “No, they haven’t.”





THI: What does UNC say they like about your game?

WALKER: “They like my lateral movement and they just said I’m an athlete. They said I could play anywhere.”





THI: Are you planning on making a visit when the pandemic ends and things open up?

WALKER: “Yes, I will.”



