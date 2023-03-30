News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2023-03-30 23:18:44 -0500') }} basketball Edit

High-Scoring Wing Dalton Knecht Hears From Tar Heels

Dalton Knecht
Dalton Knecht (https://uncbears.com)
David Sisk • TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

Could Dalton Knecht possibly leave one UNC and go to another?

The 6-foot-6, 200-pound wing has entered the transfer portal from the University of Northern Colorado, and one of the schools that has already reached out is the University of North Carolina, according to multiple sources.

Sean Paul of the Mountain West Wire tweeted Thursday that Knecht has been contacted by Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado, Grand Canyon, Gonzaga, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, Utah, Washington, and West Virginia.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}