High-Scoring Wing Dalton Knecht Hears From Tar Heels
Could Dalton Knecht possibly leave one UNC and go to another?
The 6-foot-6, 200-pound wing has entered the transfer portal from the University of Northern Colorado, and one of the schools that has already reached out is the University of North Carolina, according to multiple sources.
Sean Paul of the Mountain West Wire tweeted Thursday that Knecht has been contacted by Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado, Grand Canyon, Gonzaga, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, Utah, Washington, and West Virginia.
