Class of 2026 wide receiver Brody Keefe received his offer from North Carolina in early June, and since then, the recruitment of the in-state talent from Hall of Fame legend Mack Brown’s program has remained active.

The early 6-foot-3, 185-pounder from Myers Park High School in Charlotte, NC, already has 13 offers as a sophomore, a list that includes major Power 5 programs like Arkansas, Georgia, NC State, Ohio State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

While answering to the demands of a busy high school schedule on and off the field, Keefe has visited UNC for its first two games. He watched the Tar Heels dominate South Carolina in Charlotte on Sept. 2 and squeak past Appalachian State at home Chapel Hill in a double overtime thriller on Sept. 9.

THI spoke to Keefe about his experience at both games, recruitment from UNC, and status of the Tar Heels early in his recruitment: