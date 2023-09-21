Highly Touted 2025 WR Keefe Discusses UNC Game Visits
Class of 2026 wide receiver Brody Keefe received his offer from North Carolina in early June, and since then, the recruitment of the in-state talent from Hall of Fame legend Mack Brown’s program has remained active.
The early 6-foot-3, 185-pounder from Myers Park High School in Charlotte, NC, already has 13 offers as a sophomore, a list that includes major Power 5 programs like Arkansas, Georgia, NC State, Ohio State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.
While answering to the demands of a busy high school schedule on and off the field, Keefe has visited UNC for its first two games. He watched the Tar Heels dominate South Carolina in Charlotte on Sept. 2 and squeak past Appalachian State at home Chapel Hill in a double overtime thriller on Sept. 9.
THI spoke to Keefe about his experience at both games, recruitment from UNC, and status of the Tar Heels early in his recruitment:
