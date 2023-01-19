News More News
Highly Touted In-State TE Discusses Offer From Tar Heels

Kendre Harrison is one of the top class of 2026 players in North Carolina.
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

Kendre’ Harrison is one of the top freshmen in North Carolina. The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder out of Reidsville (NC) High School was offered by the North Carolina coaching staff on Tuesday.

Harrison played a key role in the Rams’ NCHSAA 2A state runner-up season. As a wide receiver/tight end, he caught 17 passes for 263 yards with 5 touchdowns. Defensively as a defensive end, he had 92 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, nine sacks, 16 QB hurries, three pass breakups, and two blocked punts.

He also has offers from Louisville, NC State, Oregon, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest among others.

THI caught up with Harrison to get his thoughts on the North Carolina offer:

