Dylan Lewis is a high-priority cornerback that is being recruited by North Carolina and defensive backs coach Charlton Warren.

The rangy, 6-foot-1, 180-pound 4-star has 22 total offers and is being recruited by the likes of top programs such as Auburn, Clemson, Duke, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Maryland, Mississippi State, Missouri, NC State, Pitt, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, among others.

The rising junior who attends Milton High School in Milton, GA, recently caught up with Tar Heel Illustrated.

UNC will have to fend off his other top schools vying for his commitment to secure his services, but signing Lewis could be a major pickup for the Tar Heels as they continue their push to become an ACC championship contender under legend Hall of Fame head coach Mack Brown, who recently recorded his No. 100 win with the program.