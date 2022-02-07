North Carolina finished up its recruiting period in January by having a Junior Day on the weekend of January 29. The Tar Heels hosted a number of young prospects from the class of 2023 and 2024. One of the top players in the class of 2024 was quarterback Mabrey Mettauer out of The Woodlands (TX) High School.

Mettauer, a 6-foot-5, 215-pounder received an offer from the Tar Heels on January 9. He also has offers from Florida, LSU, Miami, SMU, and Texas Tech among others.

THI caught up with the Texas standout to find out his thoughts on the UNC visit: