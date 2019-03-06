TarHeelIllustrated.com

Highly Touted WR Had Great Experience On Visit
Kobe Paysour, a class of 2021 prospect from Kings Mountain (NC) High School visited North Carolina this past weekend.
Paysour, who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 175 pounds, plays wide receiver for the Mountaineers. He had an impressive sophomore season by having 71 receptions for 1,596 yards and scoring 26 touchdowns.
UNC along with Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Duke, NC State and Wake Forest have offered the standout.
THI caught up with Paysour on Sunday after his trip to Chapel Hill:
THI: How was your trip to UNC?
Paysour: “It was pretty good. I got to see the new indoor practice field.”
THI: How was the atmosphere at the FSU-UNC basketball game?
Paysour: “I liked the basketball game, too. It was a pretty good game and Carolina played good.”
THI: What was it like meeting Coach Mack Brown and the UNC staff?
Paysour: “It was a great experience.”
THI: Who is your primary UNC recruiter and what position are they recruiting you for?
Paysour: “Coach (Robert) Gillespie and they are recruiting me as a wide receiver.”
THI: Are you going to visit the weekend of March 9 for the Duke-UNC game?
Paysour: “I’m going to try to.”
THI: Will you be attending Rivals Camp this year?
Paysour: “Yes, I am.”