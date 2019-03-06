TarHeelIllustrated.com

THI caught up with Paysour on Sunday after his trip to Chapel Hill:

UNC along with Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Duke, NC State and Wake Forest have offered the standout.

Paysour, who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 175 pounds, plays wide receiver for the Mountaineers. He had an impressive sophomore season by having 71 receptions for 1,596 yards and scoring 26 touchdowns.

Kobe Paysour , a class of 2021 prospect from Kings Mountain (NC) High School visited North Carolina this past weekend.

THI: How was your trip to UNC?

Paysour: “It was pretty good. I got to see the new indoor practice field.”





THI: How was the atmosphere at the FSU-UNC basketball game?

Paysour: “I liked the basketball game, too. It was a pretty good game and Carolina played good.”





THI: What was it like meeting Coach Mack Brown and the UNC staff?

Paysour: “It was a great experience.”





THI: Who is your primary UNC recruiter and what position are they recruiting you for?

Paysour: “Coach (Robert) Gillespie and they are recruiting me as a wide receiver.”





THI: Are you going to visit the weekend of March 9 for the Duke-UNC game?

Paysour: “I’m going to try to.”





THI: Will you be attending Rivals Camp this year?

Paysour: “Yes, I am.”