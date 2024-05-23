History Shows UNC Has Enough Inside to Contend for Something Significant
History right there in Chapel Hill is a pretty good place to look for evidence that national champions don’t need a huge big in the middle. In fact, UNC’s lore has been built at times beating goliaths with smaller, cagier players.
So, with UNC landing 6-foot-8 Vanderbilt transfer Ven-Allen Lubin, much of the discussion surrounding him now and ever since Hubert Davis first made contact with Lubin was that he was too small and Carolina wouldn’t challenge for anything significant with a 6-8 guy in the post.
THI posted a podcast May 10 about this very topic, outlining that UNC can indeed achieve significant goals, like half of the last eight national champions have while in similar shoes.
Now, before going there, let’s look at how Carolina’s history backs this up.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news