History right there in Chapel Hill is a pretty good place to look for evidence that national champions don’t need a huge big in the middle. In fact, UNC’s lore has been built at times beating goliaths with smaller, cagier players.

So, with UNC landing 6-foot-8 Vanderbilt transfer Ven-Allen Lubin, much of the discussion surrounding him now and ever since Hubert Davis first made contact with Lubin was that he was too small and Carolina wouldn’t challenge for anything significant with a 6-8 guy in the post.

THI posted a podcast May 10 about this very topic, outlining that UNC can indeed achieve significant goals, like half of the last eight national champions have while in similar shoes.

Now, before going there, let’s look at how Carolina’s history backs this up.