Hoops Class Of 2020 Weekend Schedule

Two of UNC's five signed prospects for the class of 2020 are in action this weekend and here is their schedule.
Two of North Carolina’s five signed players in its recruiting class of 2020 are in action this weekend.

Here is their schedule:


Saturday, Nov. 23

5-Star Forward Walker Kessler and Woodward Academy (College Park, GA) host Eastside (Covington, GA) at 7:30 pm

5-Star Center Day’Ron Sharpe and Montverde Academy has a home matchup with North Florida Educational Institute (Jacksonville, FL) at 7:30 pm


Do Not Play

5-Star PG Caleb Love and Christian Brothers High School (St. Louis, MO)

4-Star SF Puff Johnson and Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, AZ)

4-Star Guard RJ Davis and Archbishop Stepanic (NY)


