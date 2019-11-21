Hoops Class Of 2020 Weekend Schedule
Two of North Carolina’s five signed players in its recruiting class of 2020 are in action this weekend.
Here is their schedule:
Saturday, Nov. 23
5-Star Forward Walker Kessler and Woodward Academy (College Park, GA) host Eastside (Covington, GA) at 7:30 pm
5-Star Center Day’Ron Sharpe and Montverde Academy has a home matchup with North Florida Educational Institute (Jacksonville, FL) at 7:30 pm
Do Not Play
5-Star PG Caleb Love and Christian Brothers High School (St. Louis, MO)
4-Star SF Puff Johnson and Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, AZ)
4-Star Guard RJ Davis and Archbishop Stepanic (NY)