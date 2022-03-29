Hoops Heels On The Last Few Days, Heading To New Orleans

CHAPEL HILL – Three North Carolina basketball players met with the media Tuesday afternoon to field questions about the last few days since the Tar Heels defeated St. Peter’s to win the east Region and advance to the Final Four.

Armando Bacot, RJ Davis, and Brady Manek each spent about 15 minutes with the media, and plenty of previously unknown stuff was revealed, some of it humorous.

UNC faces Duke on Saturday night in the national semifinals at the Superdome in New Orleans for a right to play for the national championship Monday night.

Below are videos of the interviews along with some notes and pulled quotes from what the three Tar Heels had to say: