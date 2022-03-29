Hoops Heels On The Last Few Days, Heading To New Orleans
CHAPEL HILL – Three North Carolina basketball players met with the media Tuesday afternoon to field questions about the last few days since the Tar Heels defeated St. Peter’s to win the east Region and advance to the Final Four.
Armando Bacot, RJ Davis, and Brady Manek each spent about 15 minutes with the media, and plenty of previously unknown stuff was revealed, some of it humorous.
UNC faces Duke on Saturday night in the national semifinals at the Superdome in New Orleans for a right to play for the national championship Monday night.
Below are videos of the interviews along with some notes and pulled quotes from what the three Tar Heels had to say:
Armando Bacot, Junior Forward
Bacot discusses UNC’s improvement on defense, about Hubert Davis telling the team and their families a long time ago to make reservations for New Orleans, rebounding, deflecting the noise this week, talking with his buddies Mark Williams and Jeremy Roach of Duke this week, and so much more.
RJ Davis, Sophomore Guard
Davis discusses his Duke friend and former HS teammate AJ Griffin, Carolina’s improvement on defense, dealing with the distractions this week, if his family made any reservations to New Orleans a long time ago like Hubert Davis suggested, and much more.
Brady Manek, Graduate Forward
Manek spoke a lot about his experience living in North Carolina, missing home, his mom’s cooling, how his social media followers have skyrocketed, his Tick Tok account, how the Heels have improved, and much more.