The first date on North Carolina's 2021-22 basketball schedule gets checked off Friday night with the Late Night event. Also for the first time since 2003, Roy Williams will not be running the show when the team is introduced to the Tar Heel faithful.

Friday's proceedings could just as easily be called The Initial Late Night with Hubert. Not only will the fans become acquainted with Hubert Davis, the new coaching staff, and the new roster, several recruits will also be in attendance. A key recruit with a UNC offer in both the 2022 and 2023 classes will be present as well current commit, Seth Trimble.

That is always news, but a FutureCast was also made Thursday for a 5-star who was on campus in an official capacity last weekend.

Here is the latest look at what exactly is newsworthy in regards to North Carolina Basketball recruiting.