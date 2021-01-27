TarHeelIllustrated - Hopper Has Many Reasons To Spend Another Year At UNC

CHAPEL HILL - For more reasons than one, North Carolina outside linebacker Tyrone Hopper’s decision to take advantage of the NCAA’s waiver not counting this past season against anyone’s eligibility and return to the program makes sense.

A senior, Hopper had his best season as a Tar Heel, playing a career-high 621 snaps, 389 more than he played in 2019, and racking up 27 tackles, two sacks and 23 quarterback hurries, according to PFF.

His career has been full of adversity, as Hopper has overcome a plethora of injuries in his five seasons in Chapel Hill. After redshirting his true freshman year in 2016, the Roswell, GA, native had surgeries on each of his shoulders a year apart and tore his hamstring in the summer before his sophomore campaign in 2018.

Not only that, but Hopper was suspended for four games during his sophomore season because of his role in the shoe gate incident, which led to the NCAA sanctioning 13 UNC players after they sold team-issued shoes.

With this in mind, and it becomes clear why Hopper decided to come back for one final year.

“I had a past with a lot of injuries, so that played a huge role,” he said. “I didn't think I’ve got the snaps and reps that I needed to be successful for the next level, so that played a huge role in coming back.”

Hopper also consulted with his family, who encouraged him to return to Chapel Hill to gain more experience for the next level, before making the decision.

“Just talking with my family, they felt like I needed to come back,” Hopper said. “So, that was probably the final part of me making my decision.”



