TarHeelIllustrated - Hopper Intent On Making Most Of This Opportunity

CHAPEL HILL – They say luck is when preparation meets opportunity, but if Tyrone Hopper has a big senior season for North Carolina this fall, there really won’t be anything fortuitous about it. It will go deeper than that. Perhaps in his case, success can be defined by the effect of preparation meeting opportunity. Throw in patience, staying the course and perseverance as well. All apply to Hopper. In fact, he’s defined by it. To understand this is to know Hopper’s story since he arrived at UNC in 2016. Originally from Shelby, NC, before moving to Roswell, GA, Hopper redshirted his first year in Chapel Hill. He was long and athletic but needed some more beef, especially if he was going to eventually morph into a defensive end of some sort in former defensive coordinator Gene Chizik's and then John Papuchis’ defenses. But after a year of building up his body and learning the ways of a college athlete, Hopper had surgeries on each shoulder a year apart and tore his hamstring in the summer before his sophomore campaign. He was also suspended for four games because of his role in the shoegate incident that resulted in the NCAA sanctioning 13 Tar Heels who each missed games. Exhale.

Hopper had his head into it on this play versus Mercer last season. (Jacob Turner, THI)

That’s a lot for anyone, much less a young man trying to get into a playing rotation, go to college and all that other life developmental stuff going on. Yet, here is a slightly grizzled Hopper entering his final year at Carolina, sharpened, more fortified and wiser for his experiences. “Throughout that process, I guess it just made me stronger (and) taught me how to overcome adversity,” he said. “It’s built me as a better player (and) better person leading me up to now.” Right now is preseason preparation for a football season that may or may not happen. If it does, the Tar Heels will rely on Hopper to play a key role on a defense that must back up what should be a potent offense. As a hybrid linebacker, Hopper will play opposite veteran Tomon Fox in the role that Allen Cater and a few others manned a year ago. A young and inexperienced defensive front puts more of a premium on the Heels getting excellent play from the hybrid spots, but so far, Hopper is forging a welcomed path. “Tyrone Hopper looks good,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said. “I hope he'll stay healthy because he's really playing at a high level. Brown has gushed about Hopper a few times in recent weeks.

Hopper at practice Friday. (UNC Athletics/Jeffrey Camarati)

“He can really run,” Carolina’s coach said. “He’s bigger and he’s stronger and this is the first time he’s been healthy… I thought he was very impressive (in a recent practice) because of his ability to rush the passer and drop, so he gives us a lot of flexibility.” Naturally, Brown’s comments have helped infuse confidence in Hopper. “It’s great hearing from a coach like Mack Brown raving about me,” Hopper said. “But there’s always more work to put in, so I’m just coming out here every day to continue to work harder and harder because I know I have competition right behind me that can easily take my spot just like that. So, I come out here trying to prove myself every day.” While Hopper is entering his fifth football season in Chapel Hill, those injuries and other circumstances have somewhat slowed his development and kept some opportunities at a distance. As a result, he's registered just 34 career tackles in 27 career games played. Last season was his most active, as the 6-foot-4, 245-pounder played 232 snaps and recorded 16 tackles, including 1.5 sacks. He’s looking to build on that in a big way and in a position he thoroughly enjoys.

Hopper (42) during last year's loss to Virginia. (Jacob Turner, THI)

The hybrid outside linebacker in Jay Bateman’s defense must be resourceful and handle a multitude of roles. Gotta fight off linemen trying to block, skills guys blocking, stop the run, read and react, cover various passing routes including scat backs out of the backfield. It’s a heavy load, but one Hopper embraces. “I love this role,” he said. “It allows me to be versatile, and one of my main goals is to get to the league (NFL) next year. So, this year shows the next level that I can do a bit of everything, so I work on everything from playing on the inside to dropping on the Two receiver. “I love this role, Coach (Jay) Bateman has done a great job, coach (Jovan) Dewitt has done a great job in shaping me to play the position I’m in now.” For Hopper, now means the past is behind him. He’s healthy, a likely starter, and has so much in front of him. His previous experiences, overcoming a variety of challenges and navigating to where he is now is all part of the preparation for his current opportunity. If Hopper has a big season it won’t be because of luck or good fortune. It will be four-plus years of work, intestinal fortitude and perseverance blending with his natural gifts at just the right time.



