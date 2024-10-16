Hough WR Tyran Evans Had a 'Great Time' in Weekend Visit

Evans talked all things UNC in an exclusive with THI. Here is everything he had to say about the Tar Heels:

Evans, who earned his offer from the Tar Heels on Sept. 2, was at the game alongside his teammate, 4-star 2026 defensive back Samari Matthews, who is ranked No. 3 at the position. He has an impressive offer sheet, which lists big-name Power Four programs like Florida, Florida State, Miami, NC State, South Carolina, and Virginia Tech.

Tyran Evans is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound 3-star class of 2026 wide receiver of Hough High School in Charlotte who was in Chapel Hill to watch North Carolina's game against Georgia Tech on Saturday.





THI: How was your game day experience in Chapel Hill, and what all were you able to do during the visit?

EVANS: "I had a great time. I was able to talk to (wide receivers' coach Lonnie Galloway) and Mack Brown and just take in the family atmosphere."





THI: How was your conversation with Galloway, and what all were you able to discuss? And what do you like about him as a coach and as a person?

EVANS: "Great. I just caught up about life and continued to build my relationship with him. He's easy to talk to, and I know he cares about his players. He also develops wide receivers."





THI: Tell me more about your conversation with Mack Brown and what all you were able to discuss. And what do you like about him as a coach and as a person?

EVANS: "He's a good dude who cares about his players."





THI: How do you believe the program culture was on display during the game and visit, and what are your overall thoughts on UNC? Does anything stand out to you about the Tar Heels right now?

EVANS: "Great culture and program."





THI: Where does Carolina stand in your recruitment overall, and do you have any other favorites?

EVANS: "My offers are Miami, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Florida State, South Florida, and Virginia Tech. I'm not too heavily focused on recruiting right now. I'm focused on winning the state title."