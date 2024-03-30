The 2023-24 basketball season may not have ended the way North Carolina Tar Heel fans would have liked, but it is inarguable that there were lots of successes. Their team finished with a 29-8 record, and were the ACC Regular Season Champions. They also earned a one-seed in the NCAA Tournament for the 18th time.

All of the accolades wasn't just blind running luck. Hubert Davis effectively retooled his roster after a disastrous 2023-24 campaign. He did it by not only getting R.J. Davis and Armando Bacot back for their fourth and fifth year respectively, he also brought in five transfers. Two of them figured in very prominently in Harrison Ingram and Cormac Ryan.