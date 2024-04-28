CHAPEL HILL – With the quarterback competition between Conner Harrell and Max Johnson easily the storyline North Carolina fans are most interested in regarding the football Tar Heels, an interesting question recently surfaced.

In multiple press conferences with UNC Coach Mack Brown, and one Q&A session with offensive coordinator and QB Coach Chip Lindsey, they were asked how Harrell and Johnson are being graded.

What makes the question unique from a typical quarterback battle is that very few of Carolina’s experienced pass catchers were available this spring. Think about it:

Wide receivers Gavin Blackwell, J.J. Jones, and Kobe Paysour were largely unavailable, as were tight ends Bryson Nesbit and John Copenhaver. In addition, Jake Johnson, Max’s younger brother, got dinged up and did not finish the spring.

So, Harrell and Johnson were mostly throwing passes to young, green, wet-behind-the-ears route runners, somewhat complicating the grading process.

“We’ve had to be really careful not to get mad at a quarterback when the route was wrong and he threw it right, or he had to hold it too long because they messed it up,” Brown said Monday during his post-spring press conference at the Kenan Football Center. “So, we pretty much said (in the eval), through that play out, it doesn’t count.”

Good thing for Harrell and Johnson that UNC’s early enrollee receivers are uber talented, and either ready to get on the field this fall, or awfully close.

Jordan Shipp will play, and Alex Taylor and Vari Green are knocking on the door. Yet, all three should be finishing up their final semesters in high school. Couple that with having just one scholarship tight end for much of spring, and that was true freshman Ryan Ward, and the challenge grading the QBs was considerable.