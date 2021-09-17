How Are The True Freshmen Doing Through Two Games?
Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.
Two games into North Carolina’s football season, much has been learned about 2021 Tar Heels.
The defense has been mostly outstanding, Sam Howell returned to form in the second game, the conventional running attack needs work, and UNC has a bunch of talented rookies. The latter is the focus in this piece.
It is just two games, but with the 59-17 win over Georgia State, quite a few true freshmen got onto the field for their first live action. Only four played in the season-opening loss at Virginia Tech, but nine more saw action against the Panthers. So who has played how much and what are their other numbers?
Here is a look at how the true freshmen have done through two games:
Offense
Caleb Hood – two games, 17 snaps, 5 rushes for 16 yards (3.2 average), one first down, and a long run of 11 yards.
Kobe Paysour – one game, 3 snaps, no stats.
Drake Maye – one game, 3 snaps, no stats.
Gavin Blackwell – on gam, 2 snaps, no stats.
Bryson Nesbit - one game, on1 catch for 47 yards and a touchdown.
Defense
RaRa Dillworth – one game, 20 snaps, 4 tackles, 3 STOPS (plays that result in failures for the opposition), and a PFF rating of 78.0.
Power Echols – one game, 20 snaps, 4 tackles, an interception, one STOP, PFF grade of 75.2.
Jahvaree Ritzie – two games, 41 snaps, 5 tackles, one STOP, PFF grade of 64.6.
DeAndre Boykins – one game, 14 snaps, no stats.
Dontae Balfour – one game, 5 snaps, no stats.
Dontavius Nash – one game, 5 snaps, no stats.
Keeshawn Silver – one game, 5 snaps, no stats.
Tymir Brown – one game, one snap, no stats.
Special Teams
RaRa Dillworth – one game, 14 plays (7 KO coverage, 6 punt return, one FG block)
Power Echols – two games, 30 plays (8 KO return, 10 KO coverage, 11 punt return, 1 FG block)
DeAndre Boykins – one game, 5 plays (4 KO coverage, one punt return)
Dontavius Nash – one game, 3 plays (KO coverage)
Tymir Brown – one game, one play (punt return)
Caleb Hood – one game, 4 plays (KO return)
Cole Maynard – one game, one play (punt team)
THI's Take:
Some fans have expressed disappointment, concern, and even confusion that more newbies haven’t played much or had a greater impact. It must be understood that the difference from high school to college in football is greater than any other sport, so the kids need time to learn how to be college players, get stronger, understand how to prepare at this level, the challenges in variety what they will see, the speed, and the physicality.
Not to mention older guys are also in the program and have been grinding through this a lot longer. It takes times, and some kids develop at different rates. And they will get opportunities when warranted. A year ago should give comfort to UNC fans understanding the staff did go more to a youth movement later in the campaign, and it was the right move. Carolina got better on defense as a result.
That doesn’t mean it will happen again, but fans should be patient. The freshman class is loaded with talent, it will be fine.
That said, Jahvaree Ritzie is already capable of handling a load up front on defense, and RaRa Dillworth and Power Echols might not be able to give the Tar Heels 50 snaps on a given night, but they’ve shown there’s a huge upside to their games. So enjoy their growth, and that of the other freshmen.