How Are The True Freshmen Doing Through Two Games?

Two games into North Carolina’s football season, much has been learned about 2021 Tar Heels. The defense has been mostly outstanding, Sam Howell returned to form in the second game, the conventional running attack needs work, and UNC has a bunch of talented rookies. The latter is the focus in this piece. It is just two games, but with the 59-17 win over Georgia State, quite a few true freshmen got onto the field for their first live action. Only four played in the season-opening loss at Virginia Tech, but nine more saw action against the Panthers. So who has played how much and what are their other numbers? Here is a look at how the true freshmen have done through two games:

Offense

Caleb Hood – two games, 17 snaps, 5 rushes for 16 yards (3.2 average), one first down, and a long run of 11 yards. Kobe Paysour – one game, 3 snaps, no stats. Drake Maye – one game, 3 snaps, no stats. Gavin Blackwell – on gam, 2 snaps, no stats. Bryson Nesbit - one game, on1 catch for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Defense

RaRa Dillworth – one game, 20 snaps, 4 tackles, 3 STOPS (plays that result in failures for the opposition), and a PFF rating of 78.0. Power Echols – one game, 20 snaps, 4 tackles, an interception, one STOP, PFF grade of 75.2. Jahvaree Ritzie – two games, 41 snaps, 5 tackles, one STOP, PFF grade of 64.6. DeAndre Boykins – one game, 14 snaps, no stats. Dontae Balfour – one game, 5 snaps, no stats. Dontavius Nash – one game, 5 snaps, no stats. Keeshawn Silver – one game, 5 snaps, no stats. Tymir Brown – one game, one snap, no stats.

Special Teams

RaRa Dillworth – one game, 14 plays (7 KO coverage, 6 punt return, one FG block) Power Echols – two games, 30 plays (8 KO return, 10 KO coverage, 11 punt return, 1 FG block) DeAndre Boykins – one game, 5 plays (4 KO coverage, one punt return) Dontavius Nash – one game, 3 plays (KO coverage) Tymir Brown – one game, one play (punt return) Caleb Hood – one game, 4 plays (KO return) Cole Maynard – one game, one play (punt team)

