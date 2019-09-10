How Did Bryce Thompson's Official Visit Go?
Bryce Thompson is and has been one of the most important recruits in the class of 2020 for Roy Williams and his Tar Heels. The confident combo guard has the size, ball-handling skills, ability to d...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news