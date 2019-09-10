News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-10 06:21:54 -0500') }} basketball Edit

How Did Bryce Thompson's Official Visit Go?

How did 5-star combo guard Bryce Thomson's official visit to UNC go over the weekend? Click here to find out.
How did 5-star combo guard Bryce Thomson's official visit to UNC go over the weekend? Click here to find out.
Clint Jackson • TarHeelIllustrated
@clintjackson1
Basketball Recruiting Director
Clint Jackson has been covering ACC basketball recruiting for over 20-years. His work has been published by over twenty major publications; online outlets, print publications and sports radio shows.

Bryce Thompson is and has been one of the most important recruits in the class of 2020 for Roy Williams and his Tar Heels. The confident combo guard has the size, ball-handling skills, ability to d...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}