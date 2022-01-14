Not only is Hubert Davis looking to identify the top underclassmen for his recruiting purposes, he is also making it a point to prioritize the very best in-state talent.

Nationally, R.J. Jones, the No. 15 player in the 2024 class, has already been on campus. No. 33 Trentyn Flowers dropped by Chapel Hill two weeks ago on his way back to Huntington, WV, from the Chick Fil-A Classic. Cam Scott, the 21st ranked sophomore out of South Carolina, will be in town this coming weekend when the Tar Heels host Georgia Tech.